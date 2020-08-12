SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mother, father, and five kids are without a place to live on Wednesday night after a fire ripped through their home on Ames Street in Springfield.
Their belongings, furniture, mattresses, and TVs, now scattered on their front yard after being thrown outside their home. The parents said this has brought them to a total loss.
The mother of five kids said the fire started in one of her child's bedrooms.
“My kids, they lost everything in their room. They lost their room, they lost their TVs, clothes everything," said mother, Aida Centno.
Centno, a mother of five, is devastated after a fire destroys their belongings.
Some of their furniture and even school books are now scattered all over their yard, drenched from the water that firefighters used to put out the fire.
The family also has five pets that have luckily all exited the house safely.
Western Mass News was given an inside looked to the damaged home. There are big holes in the ceiling from the aftermath of what happened earlier Wednesday night.
Centno also said the fire started from an electrician working on her lights because she was without lights in her home.
"He just started working on the switch on the walls. He left everything halfway," she said. "Suddenly, the fire on the roof, on the top of the house."
She told us the American Red Cross will put her, her husband and five kids in a hotel for 48 hours. After that, she said she has no idea what she'll do next.
