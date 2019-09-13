Seven displaced after fire rips through Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Seven people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out a residence on Clantoy Street.
While details remain limited at this time, Capt. Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad says that the fire originated in the kitchen of the home.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or what sparked the fire.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
