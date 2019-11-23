WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Seven people are without a place to call home after a fire tore through their residence Saturday evening.
According to West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Bob Manchino, crews responded to 58 Thomas Drive around 6:05 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Arriving firefighters encountered an attached garage and a side of the residence heavily-involved in flames.
Crews worked tirelessly through the night to douse the fire and thankfully no injuries were reported.
We're told that the American Red Cross is assisting the family of seven that was displaced by the fire.
A portion of Thomas Drive was blocked to through traffic, but has since reopened.
Deputy Chief Manchino says that the fire is not considered suspicious.
Crews officially cleared the scene at 8:45 p.m.
Members of the Springfield and Agawam Fire Departments were called in to cover any calls that came into the West Springfield Fire station.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the West Springfield Fire Department.
