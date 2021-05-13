SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- At least seven people are without a home after a two-alarm fire on Northampton Ave in Springfield Thursday morning.
According to fire officials, flames broke out at a multi-family home located at 166 Northampton Ave around 8:00 a.m. We're told firefighters are having issues with water supply due to a water main break. Additional companies had to be called in to assist.
Our Western Mass News crew spotted several ambulances on scene and smoke could be scene from miles away.
As of 9 a.m. heavy flames could still be seen coming through the roof and firefighters were still up on ladders working to put out the fire.
Part of the street is closed and all working fire companies are operating at this time.
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.