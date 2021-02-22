STOCKBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Seven people were transported after a multi-car accident Monday evening.
Seven people were transported to hospitals after a three-car motor vehicle accident on Lee Road in Stockbridge.
The accident occurred at the corner of Lee Road and East Street in Stockbridge.
According to the Stockbridge Fire Chief, nine people suffered what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Six were transported to Berkshire Hospital, one to Fairview Hospital, and two refused treatment.
The road was closed while crews were on scene.
Stockbridge Police and Fire responded as well as Lee Police and MassDOT.
No cause of the accident was available, but the Stockbridge Fire Chief said roads were very icy from the snow and cold temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.