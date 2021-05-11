(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers for college students in need.
Several schools in the region will receive nearly $90 million in emergency funding as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Congressman Richard Neal announcing that 12 colleges and universities in the First Congressional District will be receiving the funding.
At least half of the money each school receives will be designated for emergency cash assistance for students in need.
Students should contact their school for more information on how they can apply for an emergency grant.
- American International College: $5,686,696
- Bay Path University: $4,881,677
- College of Our Lady of the Elms: $3,608,828
- Berkshire Community College: $3,969,913
- Holyoke Community College: $13,291,667
- Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts: $3,942,592
- Westfield State University: $12,788,564
- Mount Holyoke College: $4,217,824
- Nichols College: $3,308,361
- Springfield College: $8,898,028
- Western New England University: $6,961,297
- Williams College: $4,200,741
- Springfield Technical Community College: $14,223,805
