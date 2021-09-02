HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The overnight rain has caused flooding along some roads in Holland.
Holland Police said that the following roads are passable, but drivers are urged to use "extreme caution" when traveling through the area:
- Maybrook Road, between 90 and 95 Maybrook Road and near Sandy Beach Road
- Alexander Road, between 15 and 30 Alexander Road and in the area of Allen Hill Road
- Near 374 Mashapaug Road, near Lakeridge Drive and Forest Drive
In Hadley, police said that Mill Valley Road, between Route 9 and South Maple Street, will be closed until further notice because of flooding. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
MassDOT reports that part of Route 20 in Palmer is reopen after being flooded earlier in the morning.
Western Mass News will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
