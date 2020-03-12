NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cleaning efforts amid conoravirus concerns is prompting local schools to cancel classes.
North Adams school officials said in a Facebook post that the district is using an emergency (snow) day on Friday in order to continue disinfecting each of the schools using their fogging equipment.
Officials noted that while they "do not have a confirmed presumptive diagnosis of COVID-19 for any students or staff members," they are using the day to "support this prevention measure."
The day will need to be made up at the end of the year, similar to using it as a weather day, because it will be within the district's 185 days for the academic year.
Parents and guardians are being reminded to contact their school, when in-session, to report a student's absence due to illness or quarantine.
Classes will resume in North Adams on Monday, March 16.
Meanwhile, in Franklin County, Rowe Elementary School and Franklin County Technical School will also be closed Friday for cleaning.
North Berkshire School Union Supt. John Franzoni told Western Mass News noted that there has not been any confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Franklin County and officials decided to close Rowe Elementary for the day to "do some deep cleaning beyond the normal cleaning procedure."
Franklin County Technical School explained in a Facebook post that there was an early dismissal on Thursday. "There is no confirmation of anyone having coronavirus, but at this time precautionary measures will be implemented because the family of a student within Franklin County is under quarantine," the school added.
As a result, Franklin County Technical School will be closed Friday for disinfecting.
In Hampshire County, South Hadley school officials said that there will not be school on Monday so the district can do a deep cleaning.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.