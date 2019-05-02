WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight current and former Springfield Police officers and a bar manager from Nathan Bill's all pleaded not guilty at an arraignment today on charges of perjury and lying to investigators.
They're charged in connection with the alleged 2015 beating of four people by off-duty officers following an argument at Nathan Bill's Bar and Restaurant.
Today's arraignments were in Worcester, where prosecutors said the defendants lied to a grand jury that indicted 14 officers and two bar staff in March.
Thirteen current and former officers were arraigned in Springfield on charges that they allegedly either participated in the beating or filed false police reports.
