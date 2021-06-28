SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Seven people were arrested following a drag racing incident in Springfield Sunday morning.
Springfield Police conducted a city-wide drag racing detail on Friday and Saturday nights in response to numerous quality of life complaints from citizens.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning officers observed a car almost hit a motorcyclist on Plainfield Street. Officer pulled over the driver on the side of I-291.
The officer placed the driver Juan Jusino, 26, of Springfield under arrest.
The passenger, Luis Martinez, 26, of Springfield, then tossed an object out the car window. Officers identified the object as a firearm. It was loaded and had a defaced serial number.
Officers also made five arrests during the drag racing detail for numerous motor vehicle violations on several city streets.
Two individuals from Springfield were arrested, others from Holyoke, West Springfield, and Warren. Several citations were handed out as well.
Jusino was charged with:
- Negligent Operation of Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Possession of an open container of alcohol in Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Defaced Serial Number Firearm
Martinez was charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Defaces Serial Number Firearm
- Firearm Violation with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
