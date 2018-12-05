NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several cars were hit in a crash yesterday at a Northampton parking lot.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Walmart parking lot for a report of a crash.
When officers arrived, they found several cars that were out of place.
"After an investigation, they determined that an elderly female driver had pulled into a parking space and attempted to stop. Instead of hitting the brake, she accidentally hit the accelerator. She drove through the parking space and began hitting parked vehicles, causing some to be pushed into others," Kasper explained.
A shopping cart was also hit, which then hit another parked car.
The car then finally came to a stop wedged after colliding with a total of eight other unoccupied cars.
A tenth car was damaged by the shopping cart.
No injuries were reported, but Kasper did note that the driver was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
