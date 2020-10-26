AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several positive COVID-19 cases have popped up within the Agawam Police Department, according to Mayor Bill Sapelli.
He wouldn’t provide an exact number, but Sapelli said the department is operating as normal and a plan has been in place if this were to happen.
He said case numbers going up across the region was something they had been planning for, and town officials have been keeping an eye on surrounding towns and cities that are now in the red on the state’s COVID-19 risk map.
Agawam is currently yellow, but Sapelli thinks the town could soon be in the red.
Sapelli said he understands after months of dealing with the coronavirus, people are becoming complacent and lax about the virus, but he hopes everyone will continue implementing safety measures such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
Sapelli also confirmed several cases at Agawam Early Childhood Center, which is now doing remote learning starting Monday and won’t be reopening until November 9. A notice was sent out to staff and parents from the school district.
