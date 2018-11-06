SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building Tuesday morning. Several residents have been displaced.
This second alarm fire at 304 Union Street began around 10:15 a.m. today on the second floor of the apartment building.
Dennis Leger, executive aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, told us that one firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The entire building had to be evacuated.
We spoke to one man who said he was asleep at the time and was woken up by the firefighters banging on his door teling him he and his daughter have to leave the building
Leger noted that the city's arson and bomb squad is investigating the cause and that there is at least $75,000 dollars in damage.
The residents living in the apartment where the fire started, as well as all of the residents on the floor above that apartment, have been displaced and will receive help from the American Red Cross.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
