EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of East Longmeadow is seeing an exit of health officials this month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and cases of the delta variant spreading across the country. Western Mass News has learned that members of the board of health and the town health director and health inspector are leaving their posts.
The East Longmeadow Board of Health has three seats and the town manager confirmed to Western Mass News that two of those seats are now vacant.
The chair, Sarah Perez McAdoo, and the vice chair, Karen Robitaille, left their posts. Now, their positions need to be filled by the town manager.
A year and a half into COVID-19 pandemic, there is a movement online called ‘Unmask East Longmeadow.' They are calling for the town manager, Mary McNally, to appoint members to the board of health who would end the indoor mask mandate that was put into place at the end of last month by town health officials.
Meantime, McNally also confirmed that health director Aimee Petrosky is resigning from her position, as well as the health inspector Donna Bowman. According to McNally, most left for personal reasons.
“We just have a lot of transition going on and a lot of moving parts…We've already posted for a health director, we've already posted the health inspector position…Plans are in the works to address these vacancies including those on the board of health. I already have received an application from a physician in the community who's interested in serving,” McNally explained.
The board of health is responsible for overseeing health policies, food inspections, issuing licenses, and animal control. They also oversee the health department including the health director and inspector.
We tried to ask Robataille and Perez McAdoo for a comment as to why they both resigned, but neither could be reached.
