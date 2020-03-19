PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Western Mass News is learning that hundreds of employees from different area hospitals have been furloughed because of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Baystate Medical Center has 200 employees self-quarantining, while Berkshire Medical Center has furloughed 160 employees for potential exposure to the virus.

Baystate Medical Center told Western Mass News over the phone that they have conducted 235 coronavirus tests.

Of those tests, 105 came back negative, six returned positive, and 125 tests are still pending.

Baystate also has 200 employees out of work, who are self-quarantining after possibly being exposed to the virus.

Over at Berkshire Medical Center, Michael Leary, director of media relations for Berkshire Health Systems, told Western Mass News over the phone that one employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Leary said employees must be furloughed for a 14-day period from the date of the last potential greater than low risk of exposure and Berkshire Medical Center has 160 employees following that policy right now.

A furlough is a leave from work, but Berkshire Medical Center is providing those employees with paid time off if their potential exposure occurred in the workplace.

Leary said a majority of those employees have finished their 14-day self-quarantine and have been returning to work throughout the week, but by Sunday, all but 15 employees will be back.

The other 15 employees will return to work sometime next week.