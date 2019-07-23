WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of the last investments a person can make in their life is planning for their funeral.
It's an expense no one wants to place on their family and so many choose to pre-pay for their services, but Western Mass News has received reports that dozens of investments may have been lost when one funeral home closed.
Families say they can't get ahold of the owner.
We went through the steps that a family might go through when trying to retrieve their pre-paid funeral funds from the Robert E. Cusack Funeral Home in Westfield.
The business says it's closed permanently when you search it on Google, the phone numbers all disconnected when we called them.
The property was cleared out when we went to visit it this afternoon.
It's prompting families to wonder where their money went.
It's all quiet at 94 Main Street in Westfield, formerly the Robert E. Cusack Funeral Home.
According to Westfield's Assessor website, a sale was listed for the parcel on January 30, 2018.
"Well, it first started, I'm going to say, about a year-and-a-half to two years ago," James Adams, Vice President of Firtion Adams Funeral Home tells us.
Adams says, ever since the Cusack Funeral Home closed, he's been getting phone calls from families who had prepaid for funeral services.
"Up until three days ago, actually, of people just hearing that he's closed, and a lot of people have had monies that were given to him, and they want to know if they can transfer money over...Unfortunately, the funeral home is closed and there's nobody answering the phones, so they're not sure if they have money," continued Adams.
Western Mass News searched through the license databases for funeral directors in the Commonwealth.
While we learned that Robert is deceased, a Thomas Cusack was licensed up until 2010.
Despite the recorded 2018 sale, Thomas Cusack is still listed as a co-owner of the Main Street building on the assessor's website.
"[When was the last time you heard from Tommy Cusack?] Probably about a year ago," stated Adams.
Adams says he's noticed a troubling pattern with the families who come to him with a funeral they prepaid at Robert E. Cusack.
"They do have paperwork saying that the money was supposed to be put in a certain trust, and there's no rhyme or reason as why some moneys, it seems to be, were put in the trust and some monies weren't put in the trust, but there's been, you know, a large amount of money that weren't put in the trust, and it seems like that money is gone at this point," says Adams.
Western Mass News reached out to Thomas Cusack, but his several listed phone numbers all appear to be disconnected.
We even went to his last listed address, and neighbors were quick to tell us he moved out a year ago.
As for the people with prepaid funerals who linger in the balance, Adams can't say for sure where their money is.
"I feel bad for them also, because, you know, I know what they're going through," adds Adams.
And a lot of people have saved up thousands of dollars that were given to a funeral home years ago, expecting, when they do die, everything is taken care of.
Adams says his funeral home is trying to help those who can't get in contact with the Cusack funeral home.
However, he says, given the number of phone calls he's received from families, he's not in a position to give services away for free.
Meantime, the Attorney General's office does tell us the Robert E Cusack Funeral Home currently has eight complaints lodged against it and that they are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.