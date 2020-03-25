GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in one Franklin County community are providing an update on how the current coronavirus situation is impacting their first responders.
Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh and Greenfield Fire Chief Robert Strahan said in a joint statement that, while there are no known positive COVID-19 cases among members of the police and fire departments, several police officers and firefighters are either self-isolating or quarantining due to exposure.
"This is part of our standard protocol to keep our first responders who are still in the field as safe and healthy as we can," the statement explained.
Haigh and Strahan noted that current health guidelines and CDC directives are being followed so that those individuals can be back in service as quickly and safely as possible.
