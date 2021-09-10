SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean we are done with mosquitoes just yet. Right now, several towns in Hampden County are considered at risk for West Nile Virus.
As summer ends and we start to see cooler temperatures, many people may think we are done seeing mosquitoes, but with all the rain we've seen this summer and temperatures remaining relatively high, we aren't in the clear yet.
"Well, into late October, there's significant mosquito population,” said Bob Russell, entomologist at American Pest Solutions.
That means we also need to be aware of West Nile Virus.
"It can cause inflammation of your nervous system and brain tissue,” Russell added.
According to the state's West Nile Virus risk map, five western Massachusetts communities are considered at moderate risk for the virus. Those cities include Agawam, Springfield, West Springfield, East Longmeadow, and Longmeadow.
"It would appear that conditions are favorable for significant mosquito development in those towns and West Nile could be circulating quickly throughout those towns,” Russell added.
We asked Springfield residents how they felt, knowing they could be at-risk for getting the mosquito-borne disease.
"I really don't deeply think about it, but if people start dropping, I'm sure there's going to be a concern,” said Richard Therien of Springfield.
Wanda Guyton-Winsveare is a mother of seven children with 19 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She told Western Mass News that although it makes her nervous to hear the risk level of her home city of Springfield, she's prepared.
"Simple things like protection and preventative. My mother said an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of care,” Guyton-Winsveare said.
She's talking the right steps, according to Russell.
"Use insect repellants, like DEET…Wear light colored clothing so you can see, cover up. Luckily, it will be cooler out, so wearing long pants and shirts won't be as problematic…Make sure you remove any standing water from your property too,” Russell explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.