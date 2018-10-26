SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to repair a gas leak in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, executive aide for Springfield's fire commissioner said that crews were called to 99 Marble Street just after 11 a.m. Friday after a construction crew hit a gas main.
Leger added that 12 homes were evacuated as a precaution until 12:30 p.m. when Columbia Gas was able to stop the leak.
Several intersections in the area have been blocked as a precaution, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.