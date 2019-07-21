SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several hundred Eversource customers lost power this morning in Springfield.
This appeared to be the area of Tiffany Street according to the Eversource Outage Map.
At the height of the outage nearly 400 customers were affected. We're told the outage was due to an underground cable equipment failure.
This was just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
While Eversource estimated power would be restored by 11:15 a.m. on their Outage Map, a company representative told us power was back before 10:30 a.m.
This outage comes as temperatures are expected to soar for the second day in a row, well into the 90s with heat index values expected to approach 100-105° again today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.