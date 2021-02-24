(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Many Massachusetts hospitals will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations again about a week and a half after the state cut off their supply to concentrate on mass vaccination sites, officials said.
State health officials have reached an agreement with 15 hospitals and health systems to resume supplying vaccinations, The Boston Globe reported Wednesday.
The Baker administration’s decision on Feb. 11 to halt vaccine supplies to hospitals was widely criticized.
“The administration understands the important role health systems play in the lives of residents of the commonwealth and as such, the command center worked with the Massachusetts Hospital Association to provide a limited supply of vaccines to select hospitals and health systems,” said Kate Reilly, spokesperson for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center.
In response to the vaccine cutoff, Mass General Brigham started closing most of the health system’s 12 community vaccination sites. Now they are working to keep the clinics open and will book new appointments beginning March 1.
“We got word from the state that they were able to work on their vaccine distribution and that we’d be able to participate again, which we are obviously very happy with,” said Dr. Tom Sequist, chief patient experience and equity officer at Mass General Brigham.
A COVID-19 Command Center spokesperson added, "The health systems and hospitals being allocated limited vaccine supply at this time are those who are open to the public or have large patient panels that cover a diverse geographical footprint. When the federal government starts providing significantly more supply to the Commonwealth, the Command Center plans to work with other health system and hospital providers to expand vaccine distribution."
Those 15 hospitals and health systems include:
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- UMass Medical Center
- Marlborough Hospital
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Harrington Hospital
- Baystate Medical Center
- Health Alliance
- Heywood Hospital
- Martha’s Vineyard Hospital
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital
- Beth Israel Lahey Health
- Mass General Brigham
