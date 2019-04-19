WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple firefighters were called to a garage fire in Warren late Friday night that left several motor vehicles destroyed; including a snowmobile, ATV, and a vehicle.
The 2-story garage located at 20 Hines St. with an office space above it, caught fire sometime before 11:44 p.m. which is when a neighbor noticed it, calling it in.
Firefighters responded and Lt. Russell with the Warren Fire Department tells Western Mass News most of the fire was on the first floor. However there were some flames that extended to the second floor as well.
The vehicle, snowmobile, and ATV were all located in the garage where the fire started, Lt. Russell confirms.
No word yet what caused the fire to start. It doesn't appear to be suspicious, we're being told.
Firefighters came from Ware, Brimfield and West Brookfield to assist Warren with this fire.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and local investigators are continuing to look into what happened.
