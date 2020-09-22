FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The NFL has fined several head coaches $100,000 for not wearing face masks on the sidelines and during games.
So far, three coaches have been fined for not wearing masks on the sidelines during games, but they're not the only ones suffering the consequences.
All three of their teams are being penalized too, fined $250,000. This comes after Kyle Shanahan of San Francisco, Vince Fangio of Denver and Pete Carroll from Seattle did not wear face coverings.
Carroll's Seahawks, of course, were playing the New England Patriots on Sunday night.
All three coaches have worn neck gaiters during their teams' first two games, but each of them has often been seen with the covering pushed down below their chin.
These fines were issued after the NFL completed the second week of games, all of which have been played in stadiums that are either empty or at a reduced capacity due to concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19.
Speaking of COVID-19, for the second straight week, the NFL confirmed no players have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Of course, the league is continuing to monitor all teams as they continue to perform daily COVID-19 testing.
