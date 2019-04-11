SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thirteen of the Springfield officers charged in connection with the 2015 brawl near Nathan Bill's bar faced a judge this afternoon.
The current and past members of the Springfield Police Department stood before the Superior Court judge, their arraignments short and their pleas identical.
Each officer plead not guilty in Superior Court.
All of them waived the right to hear their indictments read aloud in court, which is a fairly standard practice.
All of the officers were released on their own recognizance with certain conditions applying.
The six officers charged with assault were asked to continue a measure that was put in place during their district court arraignment to turn in their personal weapons.
Those six officers were asked to have no contact with the victims in this case, as were all of the officers charged with perjury, misleading investigators, and filing false police reports.
Where it did get interesting is when Shawn Allyn, the lawyer representing Dan Billingsly, refiled a motion that had been approved in district court.
That motion was to allow the criminal histories of the alleged victims to be allowed into court as evidence, which the judge today adopted.
"We have alleged victims that," stated Allyn. "Have prior histories of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with knives, [and] home invasions. They came out to these alleged for victims, who waited. They didn't leave. They had cars there. They had a cab. They waived the cab off. They waited, because they wanted to fight."
The attorney representing Officer Jameson Williams has joined that motion.
He expects attorneys, representing the other officers, to do the same.
"We want to, obviously," Williams' lawyer, Dan hagan, tells us. "Delve more into their criminal past and learn more, because, as Mr. Allyn told you and as you'll learn when this case moves forward, is that they were not victims by any means."
All of the officers who were arraigned today are expected to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 18.
Officer Michelle Rodriguez and the two co-owners of Nathan Bills' bar, who are also arraigned in this case, did not face the judge today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.