FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots were back on the practice field for the second time this week, including some players who are officially off the COVID-19 reserve list.
It’s good news for the Patriots as a few players made their return to the field for the first time in over a week after each one being out for different reasons.
The Patriots returned back to the practice field at Gillette Stadium to gear up to take on former Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garapolo and the San Francisco 49ers.
Certain players who have been out for some time made their return to the field today after officially being taken off the COVID-19 reserve list, including:
- (C) David Andrews
- (LB) Josh Uche
- (DL) Beau Allen
- (DL) Byron Cowart
- (OL) Shaq Mason
- (DE) Derek Rivers
While there were some players missing today, including running back James White, head coach Bill Belichick told Western Mass News they have a lot to focus on this week before welcoming the 49ers on Sunday.
“They've got good players at every position - good quarterback, good backs, good offensive line, good tackles, obviously a great tight end, good receivers, explosive play makers. Defensively, this is a very disruptive team,” Belichick said.
The Patriots trying to improve their 2-3 record to .500 on Sunday. This is the first time since 2002 - 18 years ago – that they've had a losing record at this point in the season, so they're looking to change that come Sunday.
