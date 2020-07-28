FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five players on the New England Patriots have officially opted out of the 2020 season.
So far, a total of 10 NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season. Half of those players are from the Patriots.
One of these players includes Patriots linebacker and captain Dont'a Hightower, who announced this morning that he will not be playing in 2020 season.
Hightower, a three-time Super Bowl champion and a huge defensive presence for the Patriots, just had a baby on July 16. He was scheduled to make $8 million in base salary, but he isn't the only player opting out.
So far, running back Brandon Bolden - set to enter his ninth season with the Patriots - will not be playing this season.
In addition, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon - who is at higher risk due to being a cancer survivor after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2011 – has opted out.
Others, like fullback Danny Vitale and Najee Toran, have also decided they will not play in the 2020.
While these players have officially opted out of this year's season, they aren't the only ones with concerns. Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty expressed on his podcast with his brother Devin, called ‘Double Coverage’, that he is also nervous about playing this season.
"I'm not gonna lie though, before we get out of here, I go on social media and it makes me very nervous to think there will be a season, because I've gone on social media and seen guys posting a video in a nightclub and it's like 'Yo, we're attempting to play football. That's not going to be okay.' You see guys working out in a city on Monday, working out in another city on Tuesday and another city the next week and...you're coming across however many people." Jason McCourty said.
While it is officially day one of training camp, it is possible we could see more players opting out of the 2020 season.
The deadline for players to opt out is reportedly August 1 and keep in mind that coronavirus testing is still taking place today as all veteran Patriots players are expected to get tested today.
