SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An afternoon fire in Springfield has displaced six people.
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said that call came in to the fire department around 1:30 p.m. for a house on fire on Canterbury Road.
When crews arrived on-scene, the fire was fully involved.
Firefighters attempted to attack the fire from the inside, but it quickly became too dangerous, so they remained outside and fought it from the exterior.
The home at 52 Canterbury Road has sustained about $80,000 in damages.
Calvi spoke with Western Mass News about the difficulty of fighting the fire came from the way the home was built.
"The only problem was that it was a void fire. It’s a finished cape, so the upstairs was finished, so the fire was in the void area...the scuttle area," Calvi noted.
Six people and their pets were displaced, but thankfully, there were no injuries
The cause of this fire is still under investigation
