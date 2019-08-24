LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ludlow police responded to multiple 911 calls overnight about a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a club in town.
We're told at least 3 people were injured. One of the individuals suffered a serious head injury.
This according to Lt. Daniel Valadas with the Ludlow Police Department.
He also confirmed with Western Mass News that the business they were called to Gremio Lustiatno's Club at 385 Winsor Street for this fight just before midnight Friday.
It's a private club.
Lt. Daniel Valadas tells us callers reported the fight involved between 10 to 20 people.
No arrests or charges have been reported by police yet, however the investigation remains active.
"This is a serious assault so we're investigating it at such," Valadas told us.
The victim who was seriously injured was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. He is now at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.
Police confirm all the victims involved were adults.
The Ludlow Police Department is continuing to investigate.
Western Mass News has reached out for more information. As new details emerge, we will update this story. Stay with Western Mass News on-air starting at 9AM for the latest.
