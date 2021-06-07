HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For many school districts in the area, the school day was almost over by the noon hour. The heat drove administrators to dismiss students early.
Holyoke high schoolers were dismissed around 11 a.m. and younger students left around midday due to the heat wave hitting western Massachusetts.
Springfield, Chicopee, Easthampton and other schools followed Holyoke’s lead on Monday.
In Holyoke and Springfield, even students who were still learning remotely had the second half of the day off due to the heat. Holyoke school officials told Western Mass News the decision was made because some of their buildings don’t have adequate air conditioning or any air conditioning at all and they can’t consolidate classrooms and safely adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Monday is one of the first really hot school days this summer, so what is going to happen during summer school? We will have those answers from local districts tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.