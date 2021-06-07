HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The heat wave brought an early end to the school day across western Massachusetts. Some of the larger school districts dismissed students early to get them home before the hottest part of the day.
Springfield was one of those districts where class was pretty much wrapped up by noon and schools across the Commonwealth are getting more guidance from the state when it comes to dismissing early.
“I don’t have to do as much school,” said eight-year-old Ethan Acosta.
Acosta was thrilled to be dismissed early from Boland School on Monday due to the heatwave. His mom wasn’t as thrilled.
“I had to leave work at 11. I left them short staffed,” said Elizabeth Rivera.
Springfield Public Schools was one of many districts that made that call as classes wind down and the temperature outside heats up.
Officials with the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said that districts are allowed to dismiss early for heat, but “Districts and schools cannot shift all students to remote learning on these days and have those days and hours count..."
However, what about summer school?
“We do our best to have air conditioning, great air circulation etc.,” said Erin Linville, spokesperson for Holyoke Public Schools.
Linville told Western Mass News that for the summer sessions, the district is able to consolidate students in their buildings with air conditioning.
“Holyoke High School Dean campus, E.N. White,” Linville added.
That’s not the case when class is in full session and COVID-19 space restrictions are still being enforced. It’s another factor that’s forcing districts to consider when a building has outlived its practicality.
“Some of the classrooms can get too hot, especially our older buildings such as Lawrence or in Peck School. That’s of our one schools that doesn’t have air-conditioning in every classroom. The electrical system can’t support it, which is one of the reasons why that school has been listed as one of the ones we would like to have demolished,” Linville explained.
Speaking of summer school, the Holyoke school district said its enrollment in summer programs is low and they are encouraging families to sign-up if their students are behind after a year with a lot of remote learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.