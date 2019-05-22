SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a war of words in the city of Springfield.
City councilors are speaking out against Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno after he threatened to shut down the Aquarius nightclub following a stabbing near the property over the weekend.
Earlier today, we spoke with city councilor Orlando Ramos and he said when crime occurs, it does warrant a review of security, but he feels the mayor’s reaction and threat to shut down Club Aquarius is unfair.
Ramos is just one of five city councilors who publicly condemned the mayor’s comments.
Ramos served on the city’s license commission for three years and said that every business deserves due process, regardless of the ownership.
However, in this case, Ramos and some other councilors feel Freddy Vanegas, owner of Club Aquarius, is not being treated fairly.
“I think if you look at the history, most recent history, in terms of disturbances that have occurred in liquor establishments around the city and you compare the mayor’s reaction to each one of them, it’s fairly obvious that there is a bias there and it’s unfair to a lot of the business owners in our city," Ramos explained.
Licensing director Attorney Alesia Days told Western Mass News that no decision has yet been made on the future of Club Aquarius. She did say, however, that she is aware of the misconceptions people of color face throughout the country and that the license commission will operate with transparency and fairness.
We did reach out to Sarno for a response to the councilor’s comment. However, at this time, he still would not like to comment.
