SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several Springfield police officers were injured Sunday night as they struggled to subdue a suspect.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Wilbraham Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday after a man, who was possibly high on drugs, fought with neighbors.
Police arrived and located the man, identified as 26-year-old Joseph Ensley of Springfield, who was "behaving like he was under the influence of PCP," Walsh explained.
Ensley allegedly became violent towards officers and bit two officers during a struggle.
An officer's emergency alert tone was triggered during the struggle, which prompted additional officers to respond.
Tasers were used, but were reportedly ineffective. At one point, Ensley allegedly grabbed and got a hold of one officer's taser, but it was then quickly retrieved.
With the aide of additional officers, Ensley was eventually taken into custody and arrested, though he allegedly remained combative.
An investigation found that the disturbance began after Ensley allegedly tried to grab a juvenile female, who was with her mother.
"Her mother was able to pull her away and the juvenile ran to get help. Mr. Ensley then began assaulting the mother and a neighbor came to her assistance and struck Mr. Ensley in the head to free her," Walsh explained.
Ensley was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be evaluated. He is facing charges including:
- Assault and battery on a police officer (two counts)
- Attempted kidnapping (two counts)
- Attempt to disarm a police officer
- Resisting arrest
- Strangulation
Two officers suffered shoulder injuries during the incident, while several others were treated at Baystate for blood exposure and injuries.
