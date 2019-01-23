SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The last snowfall may have been Sunday, but many streets in Springfield are still covered with snow.
One street we visited Wednesday was covered in snow and it's not the only one. As the Western Mass News SkyDrone showed, neighborhoods in the city are still packed with snow.
The main roads in the city have black top, but it's in the residential areas that the snow-pack is still seen.
Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that this is because these side streets are the last to be plowed as a matter of priority, so when people drive on them, it packs down the snow and ice.
"Once you get the plows and this stuff is ice and it packs down. You try to get a blade under it. It's not going to get under it, so you end up on the side streets with a lot more snow covered than you do on the main streets," Cignoli explained.
In order to make it easier for divers to maneuver, especially when it's cold and iced over, the city works to add traction.
"What we then do in the days after is we become aggressive with sanding," Cignoli added.
For many cars, they are able to drive up and down their streets just fine, but for others, it's not that easy.
"It's kind of tough. It's okay if somebody has the four wheel drive, that’s okay, and if you're not taking care of it in due time, it would be pretty hard," said Hector Diaz.
Until Mother Nature takes it course and melts the snow and ice, the city will continue to chip away at streets that are hard to drive on.
