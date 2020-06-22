AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- States in the south are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.
In Florida specifically, experts said for the 20th straight day, they have seen at least 1,000 new cases.
As the coronavirus continues to ripple across the United States, some states like Florida are seeing a spike in cases.
“They are not the only state that has had that happen. Texas and Arizona and a few other southern states are having the same problem,” said UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton.
Taking a closer look at Florida, their state’s Department of Public Health reported Sunday that there were more than 3,000 new cases of the virus.
As of Monday, their number of cases was nearly 3,000 - bringing the states total to 100,217.
Hamilton spoke with Western Mass News and broke down why those states like Florida and Texas are seeing such an increase.
“They went from having restrictions to not, so they opened up far earlier than we did and you can do things in those states that you can’t do here - for example, going to bars - so their spread has grown significantly over the past few weeks," Hamilton noted.
For example, a packed bar in Texas. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission suspended several alcohol permits for violating social distancing rules.
Hamilton said state officials in the south need to take action.
“If they don’t start instituting, or re-instituting in some cases, more restrictions, the growth can continue and rise what we call exponentially where it goes up 10 times every day,” Hamilton added.
Hamilton said since Massachusetts is slowly opening, we shouldn’t have a surge in cases as long as people continue to wash their hands and social distance.
(1) comment
Yes and the timelines all match up with some events that were allowed to take place all across the nation, and no it was not with workers and business reopening!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.