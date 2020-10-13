CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee Comprehensive High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district is in contact with the Chicopee health department and has completed contact tracing.
As a result, 20 students have been identified as possible close contacts and have been given instruction to quarantine.
The individual was last in the school building on Thursday, October 8.
The superintendent said the area will undergo extensive cleaning.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
