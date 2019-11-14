NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening following a multi-vehicle crash on King Street.
According to Northampton Fire officials, officers and firefighters were called to a report of a crash on King Street around 6:00 p.m.
Arriving authorities found that at least two vehicles were involved in a crash, and that one of the vehicles had caught fire following the collision.
We're told that all of the occupants involved were able to get out of their respective vehicles on their own.
Officials say that several people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Northampton Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.