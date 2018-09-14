SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway in Springfield after firefighters put out three trash fires inside an apartment building Friday morning.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Tetrault, this happened at the apartment building on 15 Girard Avenue around 9:44 a.m.
Captain Tetrault said one fire was on the second floor lobby outside the elevator, another on the fifth floor outside the lobby elevator, and the third was inside a trash chute room on the fifth floor.
Now, members of the Springfield Arson and Bomb squad are investigating.
Anyone with information on these fires is asked to contact the Arson and Bomb squad at 413-787-6370, or can send a text through the police department's Text-A-Tip.
