Seveal vehicles struck by gunfire in Chicopee.

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire Saturday night.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, their WESTCOMM dispatch center began receiving reports around 6:45 p.m. of possible shots that had been fired on Melvin Street.

Arriving officers stated that while no victims were located, they did find that several vehicles had been shot at.

This incident remains under investigation by the Chicopee Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.

