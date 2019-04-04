WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Phone issues are impacting several Westfield municipal departments.
The city reports that they are dealing with a major phone outage that's impacting both city and school administrative offices.
They told Western Mass News that Windstream has reported a major system outage.
Those trying to call city or school numbers will receive a busy signal.
The city added that the public safety non-emergency line is also impacted, but 911 is still working.
Windstream is actively working on fixing the issue, according to the city.
