HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working on emergency repairs to a bridge deck on I-91 South in Holyoke near Exit 14 which has led to severe delays.
The MassDOT reports the work will continue until at least 5:30 p.m. tonight.
This bridge runs over Scott Tower Road in Holyoke.
We're told the right travel lane has been closed so crews can do the necessary work.
The MassDOT is advising drivers consider leaving I-91 Southbound via Exit 23 or Exit 15, rather than travel through the work zone.
Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
For the latest on traffic conditions, CLICK HERE for the Western Mass News Traffic Map.
