PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rondeau Street in Palmer is closed to due severe flooding and road damage.
A Western Mass News viewer sent us video from yesterday's storm. He said the rain came down so quickly that just getting to the end of Rondeau Street became dangerous. The water was completely covering the road making it hard for anyone to make it down safely.
The town of Palmer said Sunday morning the street is not passable for a quarter of a mile. The closure has also impacted Hickory Lane and Walters Way.
The Department of Public Works is on site working to get the road repaired and reopened.
