TOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eversource reports power lines down on New Boston Road in Tolland after a storm swept through the town on Wednesday morning.
Eversource reports multiple power lines down after lightning struck a tree at 6 a.m.
Crew is currently on scene and are expected to restore the power by noon.
There are no reports on other damage that was caused or if anyone was injured due to the storm.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
