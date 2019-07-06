LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday's severe weather brought with it lightning that sparked fires and caused enough damage in Longmeadow to have town officials asking whether or not there was a tornado.
It was definitely some scary moments for some residents in town.
Western Mass News has reached out to the National Weather Service (NWS), who said they believe what happened this Saturday evening was a wet microburst.
One man off-camera said his whole house was shaking earlier this evening.
Town Manager Stephen Crane said that at about 5 p.m. a significant weather event which appeared to be a tornado led to power outages and significant damage to houses and cars.
The majority of the damage that was done in the neighborhood was near Longmeadow Street not too far away from Bay Path University, just to put into perspective.
Eversource immediately responded to Longmeadow streets.
The town reached out to the NWS to request they send a team to evaluate the area.
There were no reported injuries from the storms in Longmeadow.
