BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple firefighters were called to a reported structure fire this morning on Champeaux Road in Brimfield.
We're now learning that it was a 'severely malfunctioning furnace' that caused heavy smoke to be seen coming from the home.
This according to the Brimfield Fire Department.
Earlier, Monson Fire Chief McDonald told Western Mass News went to a 2-Alarm fire and they were assisting Brimfield with the situation.
The other nearby communities called in were Sturbridge, Holland, Warren and Wales.
The Palmer Fire Department reports they provided mutual aid as well by covering the Monson fire station while local firefighters worked the scene.
Police also asked drivers to avoid Champeaux Road while crews worked.
Luckly, no injuries were reported and it doesn't appear anyone was home at the time.
Power was shut off to the furnace by firefighters.
The scene was cleared out shortly before 11:45 a.m.
