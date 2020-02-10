SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A severely neglected dog removed from a Springfield home is making remarkable progress.
Animal control officers said they had to shave two pounds of fur from the little dog's matted and emaciated body.
The owner is facing charges and the dog, now named Cooper, has a new lease on life.
It was a tough day recently at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield.
"I've been doing this job for over a decade and Cooper was probably the second worst matted dog I've ever seen and that's saying a lot," said Hannah Orenstein with TJO.
Orenstein told Western Mass News that Cooper came in to the shelter about a week ago.
"There's a cruelty investigation in place, so I can't say a whole lot about his arrival here, but he was removed from a home and he's not going to be returned to his family," Orenstein added.
This was Cooper when he came in. You can see the freight in his eyes.
This is Cooper now - unrecognizable.
"He's been here a little over a week and really the last few days, he started coming out of his shell. He's an older guy, but he's surprisingly playful," Orenstein explained.
Under all that matted fur, skin and bones.
"So he arrived weighing 14 pounds. We shaved over two pounds of hair off of him, so that's a significant portion of his body weight, given that he's such a tiny dog," Orenstein noted.
The frequency of abused and neglected animals coming into TJO, we're told, is on the rise. Orenstein said they want to share Cooper's story to let people know that it does not have to come to this.
"We want people to use local shelters as a resource. If you need help with your animal, please reach out. That's what we're here for," Orenstein said.
No judgment, no questions asked.
"In the overwhelming majority of cases, we're not looking at cruelty. We're not looking at prosecuting you," Orenstein noted.
While surrendering an animal is heartbreaking, Orenstein explained, "Just bring them here. You can say it’s a stray. We don't encourage people to lie, but we would rather have the animal here where it's safe then abandoned somewhere."
Orenstein said it's not uncommon for animals to be left outside the shelter, if coming in is not an option.
"Bring them somewhere safe, whether that's to a police station, to our shelter, or even to a friend who's going to bring it here. As long as that animal's safe, you're doing the best thing for him," Orenstein added.
Despite everything, Orenstein said Cooper just wants to play, be scratched, or any human contact - something Orenstein said, with all that matting, is probably a first.
Cooper is doing so well, eating four times a day, gaining weight, and with a remarkable spirit. Orenstein said he is now ready for his forever home and open for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.