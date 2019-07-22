CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up to an exclusive story Western Mass News first brought you last week that generated an incredible amount of response from viewers involving a little dog, found on the streets of Springfield, severely neglected and barely able to move.
The staff at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center didn't know if she'd make it through the first night.
However, not only did she make it, she is now one step closer to being ready for her forever home.
The little dog, that TJO staff has named Maggie, is lucky to be alive.
This is what Maggie looked like when animal control officers brought her in July 15. She had severely matted fur, was maggot infested, malnourished, and a large tumor over her eye.
Today, the difference is remarkable.
"She is miles away from where she was. She's being a bit feisty, which is great. We like to see that in animals, especially in the condition that she came in," said Hannah Orenstein with the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
Now spayed, the mass over her eye has been removed.
"We're going to send the mass that we removed from her eye out for biopsy. We're hoping it's not cancerous, but if it is, then we will determine if we got all of it and go from there," Orenstein added.
Veterinarians said Maggie's prognosis is miraculously good and the outpouring of support for her since our story first aired a week ago has been tremendous.
"We've had a ton of people interested in her," Orenstein said.
Orenstein told Western Mass News that it's been an incredibly busy week a TJO.
There's a pig they've named Gladys, who also came in last week.
"The pig is doing well. We're waiting to hear back from folks from the state, the Department of Agriculture, about placement options," Orenstein said.
They also have a cockatoo, with no leg tag, that was found roaming Springfield, ironically by a shelter volunteer.
"It actually walked up the leg of a TJO volunteer. As Pollyanna as it seems, the bird just knew where to go," Orenstein noted.
While animals like Maggie are capturing headlines, Orenstein said there are close to 40 dogs and 60 cats that need forever homes.
"Folks that are interested in supporting us and our animals, please know that there are other animals that need homes that are just as deserving. They may not have a sad story like Maggie, but they are all deserving of a good home," Orenstein said.
There is no time-frame just yet on when Maggie may be up for adoption.
Anyone with information on the cockatoo in our story is asked to call TJO.
Also, we have an update to a story we also brought you last week on a goat animal control officers found last week. 'Tom' has been adopted.
TJO's executive director told Western Mass News that the woman who claims to own the pig has trespassed onto the property twice, once to bring the pig items of clothing. A 'no trespass' order has been issued against her.
