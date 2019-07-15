[Editor's note: the video in this story may be extremely disturbing for some viewers]
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Animal control officers in Springfield are calling it one of the worst cases of neglect they've ever seen.
A little dog, barely able to walk, was picked up on Clifton Avenue on Monday morning.
"Right now, she's very resistant to move. She's just letting us do what we're trying to do with her," said Pam Peebles with Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
Peebles told Western Mass News that the neglect can be seen and smelled.
"The stench, you can't smell it, but the smell is almost as horrific as looking at her. It just smells like strong, strong rotten infection," Peebles explained.
Pebbles said at this point, the little dog has so many issues and is likely in so much pain, she's in shock.
First thing is to remove the maggot infestation. Some of the video, we chose not to show because it's just too disturbing.
"We've removed a lot of the maggots now, but you can just see, it's almost, how you can even tolerate looking at it is nearly impossible," Peebles added.
A large tumor is another big concern.
"She does have, as you can see, a mass over her eye. Her eye is still present and seems viable. On top of all this, you hear 'skin and bones', she is all fur and bones," Peebles said.
Pebbles said TJO is seeing more and more cases like this one - cases that, until now, they've worked quietly to resolve.
"A lot of this time, because these cases are so gruesome, they tug at your heartstrings so bad, we almost prevent or protect the viewer from seeing that because it's hard for...I've been doing this since I was 17. It's hard for me to handle this," Peebles said.
However, an emotional Pebbles said the public needs to know, so that they can help.
"Just this morning, reached a point where we're sick and tired of keeping it inside, and thank you for coming out to listen to her story," Peebles said.
Peebles is asking the public to keep an eye and a nose out and that often, you might smell neglect before seeing it.
"It's see something say something and often times, with our neighbors, it's 'Smell something, say something," Peebles noted.
As for this little girl, Pebbles said once she's stabilized, she'll undergo surgery.
"To be quite frank, we don't know what's in store for her," Peebles explained.
This isn't the only animal in need arriving at TJO on Monday. Late this afternoon, Peebles said they received a cat so abused, she didn't make it and animal control officers rescued 20 other cats from a home suspected of hoarding.
For more information on how to help, contact the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Shelter.
