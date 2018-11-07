Sewage leaks more common in western Mass than you may think.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Public Works crews are keeping an eye on the Connecticut River after the accidental dumping of hundreds of gallons of raw sewage and storm water on Monday.
This is the latest in a string of sewage spills into the Connecticut River.
It's a problem that happens more than you might think.
A mixture of sewage and storm water gushed into the Connecticut River Monday.
"I guess the bank of the Connecticut River sloughed off, which," stated river steward Andrea Donlon. "Dislodged a manhole, and the pipe was, somehow, sheared."
It all happened upstream of the Route 202 Bridge in Holyoke.
"During the wet weather," continued Donlon. "It was about 100-150 gallons a minute."
Western Mass News went to the Connecticut River Conervancy in Greenfield, an agency committed to keeping the river safe and beautiful.
"We've had a number of events this year," said Donlon.
In July, a lightning strike at a wastewater treatment plant in Montague sent 280,000 gallons of partially treated sewage into the Connecticut River where it merges with the Deerfield River.
Just a few weeks later, severe weather was to blame for another sewage discharge in the Northampton area, but it happens more than you might think.
"Holyoke has a combined system overflow," said Donlon. "So they have a series of overflow pipes that discharge a combination of raw sewage and storm water into the river during any rain event. This happens a lot, unfortunately."
It is not an isolated issue.
"We have a lot of aging infrastructure in this country," says Donlon. "With our water and sewer systems and funding and upgrades are just continually a struggle."
River Steward Andrea Donlon says that our wastewater treatment plants were designed to last about thirty years.
She says that some may be past their prime, but some communities are working to ensure that the river has a bright future.
"Holyoke does have a long-term plan," continued Donlon. "It's a long haul and it's expensive. All combined sewer cities are required to do something about fixing the problem."
