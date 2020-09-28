SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will conduct sewer infrastructure repairs in an effort to provide necessary upgrades to the system.
Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, September 28 and will continue intermittently throughout the fall.
Repairs will take place on Fort Pleasant Avenue between Mill and Leete Street between the hours of 7AM and 4PM, Monday through Friday.
During construction hours, Fort Pleasant Avenue will be reduced to one-lane in each direction.
Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes when possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.