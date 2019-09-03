Sex offender on State Police's 'Most Wanted' list apprehended in Mexico.

NEWTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A fugitive on the Mass State Police's 'Most Wanted Sex Offenders' list was captured in Mexico this past Friday and has been extradited back to the U.S.
According to State Police officials, in May of 1989, 61-year-old John Corbett broke into a Newton home and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.
In 1990, Corbett was convicted of aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering.
Corbett did not register as a sex offender and a warrant, out of Newton District Court, was then issued for his arrest.
He was then added to the Mass State Police's 'Most Wanted Sex Offenders' list after officials were unable to locate him.
Over a year ago, members of the Mass State Police's Violent Fugitive Apprehension (MSP VFAS) section began combing anywhere and everywhere for Corbett.
As they continued to search, Sgt. John Sullivan, who was previously assigned to the MSP VFAS section, suggested that Corbett may be hiding out in Mexico.
Upon further investigation, Sgt. Sullivan confirmed that Corbett was living in the city of San Miguel De Allende, Guanajuato, which is in central Mexico.
Sgt. Sullivan immediately notified the United States Marshals Service immediately, who then began collaborating with Mexico officials.
During the morning hours of Friday, August 30, members of the U.S. Marshals, along with Mexican authorities, were able to locate Corbett, who was found living in a container home in the countryside.
Corbett was detained and then immediately deported to Atlanta, Georgia.
He is currently being held at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia pending rendition proceedings.
